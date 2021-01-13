First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 269,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,305,846. The firm has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

