First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $277.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its 200 day moving average is $271.69. The firm has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.