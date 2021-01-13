First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $128,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $91.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.