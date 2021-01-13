First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 65,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,962,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.