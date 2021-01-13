First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Nielsen worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $17,602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,435,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 779,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $7,270,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 60,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.32. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.