First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Intuit stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.03. 28,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

