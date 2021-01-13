First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $244.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

