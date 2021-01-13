First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FSLF)

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

FSLF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 9,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Get First Eagle Senior Loan Fund alerts:

In other First Eagle Senior Loan Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.