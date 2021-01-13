First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,237 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold a total of 28,618 shares of company stock worth $2,944,061 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

