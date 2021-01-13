First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day moving average of $212.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

