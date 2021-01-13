First Hawaiian Bank Buys 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,158.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

