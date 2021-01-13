First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

