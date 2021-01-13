First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

