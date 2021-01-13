First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.59 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL opened at $268.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $278.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.