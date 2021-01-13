First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.83 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

