First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

