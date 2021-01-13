First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 66,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average of $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.