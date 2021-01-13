First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,935 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,093,000 after acquiring an additional 68,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.53 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

