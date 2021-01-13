First Hawaiian Bank Sells 701 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $266.62 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

