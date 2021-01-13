First Hawaiian Bank Sells 96 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock worth $62,076,352 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,282.15 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,177.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

