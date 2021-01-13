First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

