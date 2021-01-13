First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

