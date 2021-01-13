First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 770296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Insiders have sold 180,507 shares of company stock worth $2,881,254 in the last quarter.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.