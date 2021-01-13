First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after buying an additional 714,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

