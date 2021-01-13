First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $230.09 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

