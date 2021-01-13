First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FREVS remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $25.40.

Get First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey alerts:

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is a publicly traded (over-the-counter Â- symbol FREVS.) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.