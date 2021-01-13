First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.51

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.51 and last traded at $162.42, with a volume of 11902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

