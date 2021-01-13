First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Solar by 5,327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

