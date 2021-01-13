First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

