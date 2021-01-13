First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 922.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

