First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 4,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.