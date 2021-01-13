First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 55.1% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,831. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.