First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

