First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MCEF)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

MCEF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

