First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 84.9% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 21,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,884.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 140,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter.

