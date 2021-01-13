FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Shares of FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 39965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$171.94.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$172.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$166.04. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$988.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

