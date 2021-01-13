Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $191.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $194.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.