Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.939-1.944 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Five Below also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.08-2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.30.

Shares of FIVE opened at $191.78 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $194.78. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

