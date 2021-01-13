Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Up 15,660.0% in December

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 15,660.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

