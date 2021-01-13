Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Given a £171 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £102.54 ($133.97).

LON:FLTR opened at £154.50 ($201.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is £128.32. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 52 week high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.08.

Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

