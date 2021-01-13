FMC (NYSE:FMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.66

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.66 and last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 614553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

Get FMC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after buying an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.