Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.50

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.50 and traded as high as $75.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano shares last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 538,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 55.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

