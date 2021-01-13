FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Short Interest Update

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,166,243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETFM opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. FOMO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. owns and operates kanab.club, a social network site that targets cannabis market worldwide. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

