Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares worth $2,299,796. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.