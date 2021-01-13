Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $239,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.