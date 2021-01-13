FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) Trading 1.4% Higher

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33. 5,403 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,577 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $37,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

