Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Shares of FTNT traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.59. 29,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,614. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

