Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.74.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.09. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

