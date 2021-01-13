Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 674.7% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FORW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 10,786,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,387. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

