Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,750 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,748,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

